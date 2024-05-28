JUST IN: Top Kannywood Actress, Fati Slow Motion Is Dead

The Kannywood film industry has lost another esteemed actress, Fatima Usman, widely known as Fati Slow Motion.

An activist based in Kano, Mansura Isa, announced Fati’s passing on Tuesday, May 28.

According to Isa, the actor passed away on Monday night in Habasha, near Sudan, where she will be laid to rest. He also disclosed that condolence messages can be offered at her family residence in Ungwa Uku, Kano.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, also confirmed the incident.

He prayed for Fati Slow Motion’s departed soul and beseeched Allah for mercy and forgiveness upon her.

Naija News understands that Fati Slow Motion has been an integral part of the Kannywood movie industry for over 15 years.