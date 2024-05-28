Regina Daniels Marks 5th Wedding Anniversary With Ned Nwoko

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate her fifth-year wedding anniversary with her politician husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram page, the actress expressed her gratitude for their remarkable journey of marital bliss.

She also extended her prayers to God, seeking His blessings for many more years of love, peace, care, and respect in their union.

Sharing a video clip of herself and her husband on Instagram Reels, Regina Daniels captioned: “Happy 5th anniversary my love. It had indeed been a remarkable 5 years of marital bliss with so much to show for it. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care and respect.

“Our home is indeed blessed.”

Naija News recalls that Senator Nwoko and Regina Daniels got married in May 2019 in Delta State, despite their notable age difference.

The couple have since welcomed two children into their family, born between 2019 and 2023.

See a video clip shared by the actress below:

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has claimed that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, is chasing clout online and lying against him.

Naija News reported that trouble started between the duo after Harrysong claimed that Alexer was unfaithful in their marriage and got pregnant for another man despite marrying her due to emotional blackmail.

He said he regrets marrying into his wife’s family, claiming that infidelity runs in their family as her mother, who has been married to seven men, still cheats.

Responding, Alexer, in a post via her Instagram page, debunked Harrysong’s claims and challenged him to produce evidence of cheating while their marriage lasted.

According to Alexer, her mother only remarried once after the death of her father, unlike Harrysong’s mum, who has six children out of wedlock for six different men.

She also claimed that Harrysong is a product of incest and bedwets but still adored him during their marriage.

Alexer said she is open to conducting DNA tests on their children to prove her innocence, adding Harrysong infected her with all kinds of sexually transmitted diseases except HIV and Hepatitis B.

In response, Harrysong described Alexer as an agent of darkness who has been exposed, and he is free from her.

In the post shared on his Instagram story, the singer wrote, “You have been exposed. Now I can get back to work. Keep chasing clout with your lies. You are but a content to blogs for a while. Agent of darkness. Am free from you for good in Jesus name, Amem.”