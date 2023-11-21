I’m Glad To Have Defeated Insecurity In North East – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said one of the achievements of his administration is the restoration of peace in the country’s North East region.

In an interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) aired on Monday night, Buhari said he is happy that his government defeated Boko Haram and achieved security in the region.

The former President added that Nigeria is lucky to be in control of large swaths of land in the North East where the dreaded Boko Haram group operates. ⁣

He said: “We are lucky to have control in the Northeast…I achieved security because, without security, nothing else can develop.

“Go and ask the governor of Borno how hard it is…most local governments were in the hands of Boko Haram. They were doing what they liked. ⁣

“The first thing is to secure the state or the country and earn the citizens’ trust.” ⁣⁣

The former president said although he ran for the Presidency thrice and finally won in 2015, he did not achieve all he had set out to do within his tenure.

Buhari acknowledged the insecurity in Borno State and the northeast when he took over, saying that Boko Haram had been largely degraded at the time he was leaving government.