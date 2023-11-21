Daddy Freeze Reacts After Being Slammed For Driving Ferrari Despite Attacks On Nigerian Pastors

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has responded to a follower criticising him for using a Ferrari.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze, via his Instagram page, revealed he drove his wife to watch a show in London using the luxury vehicle.

He wrote: “Driving @tastebudzng to watch hunger games in London in the Ferrari..I had a backache from lifting weights does it show?”

Reacting to the post, a follower berated him for showing off amidst criticism of Nigerian pastors on their acquisitions.

The follower wrote, “All this show off wetin come make you different from the daddy G.O’s wey you dey criticise continously. We all know that car was hired or borrowed. I nor say you get mouth but check my profile before you reply, I gallant.”

Responding, Daddy Freeze wrote, “I don’t do it with church money.”

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a viral video of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, saying that he suspended winter in Colorado.

In the video, the RCCG overseer had said “Years ago, I was invited to Colorado in America in January. I don’t like cold weather at all. So I told God to suspend the weather while I am there. Throughout the days I was there, God pushed away the winter and brought in summer.”

Reacting to the video via his official Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said he cannot serve a God who couldn’t stop the rigging of the election in Nigeria but changed another country’s weather.

He further urged Nigerians to change the narrative of what their parents considered to be ‘god’.