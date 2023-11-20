Protesters Storm PDP National Secretariat, Demand NWC Members’ Resignation

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stormed the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, to protest lingering issues in the opposition party.

The protesters, under the aegis of the PDP National Back Up, arrived at the national secretariat to demand the immediate resignation of the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) over the loss of the 2023 elections.

Dressed in black and white with the inscription “PDP National Working Committee NWC must resign”, the protesters lamented that the party had been reduced to nothing.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, the protest leader, Salau Olusola, said the NWC should be blamed for the party’s defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Olusola explained that the failure of the acting Chairman-led NWC to discipline the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his former colleagues for alleged anti-party activities divided the PDP.

He said, “Wike and other members of the G-5 camp were involved in anti-party during the 2023 elections, yet Damagum-led NWC refused to discipline them. So, they have divided the party into camps. This to us is unacceptable.

“Other reasons include ongoing internal disputes, factionalism, or lack of cohesion within the party can prompt calls for new leadership.

“Poor electoral results may lead members to question the effectiveness of the leadership. And allegations of corruption, unethical behavior, or a failure to uphold the party’s principles can trigger calls for resignation.”

He declared that the PDP NWC has failed in strategic decision-making, and many party members have lost confidence in the leadership’s ability to navigate challenges and represent the party’s interests.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked what they would do if the members of the NWC refused to resign, he revealed, “We have instituted a legal action, and they will be served tomorrow.”