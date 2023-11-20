PDP Hails Jonathan On His 66th Birthday, Says Incompetent APC Has Reversed His Administration’s Achievements

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has hailed former president Goodluck Jonathan as he celebrates his 66th birthday on Monday.

Celebrating the ex-president in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Monday, the party who described Jonathan as the icon of Nigeria’s democracy accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of reversing the progress made under his administration.

“President Jonathan continues to stand out as a National Icon of Democracy and International Statesman; a sincere, selfless, humble, courageous and patriotic leader who, as a product of the PDP, remains steadfast to his commitment towards the peace, unity, stability and development of our dear nation,” the statement partly read.

“Our Party is proud of President Jonathan’s unprecedented achievements and massive economic productivity in all sectors through which the PDP administration under his Presidency bequeathed a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) at the end of his successful tenure in 2015. Sadly, these achievements have been reversed by the incompetent and massively corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations,” it added.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu led government, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and that of PDP Atiku Abubakar had earlier hailed the former president on his 66th birthday.