PDP Supporters Go Spiritual Ahead Of Appeal Court Judgment On Sacked Governor, Sule

Muslim and Christian supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State on Monday, commenced a seven-day joint prayer session for the party’s governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, ahead of the Appeal Court judgment on the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Naija News recalls that the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had, on October 2, 2023, sacked Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Ombugadu winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Delivering the judgment via Zoom, the Chairman of the three-member tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, nullified Sule’s election and held that the petitioners (Ombugadu and the PDP) duly proved their petition before the tribunal.

Speaking with journalists in Lafia, the state capital, the participants said the seven-day prayer session is also an opportunity to ask for God’s protection on the appeal court judges from any evil influence while they discharge their duties.

One of the prayer group leaders, Suleiman Abdullahi, expressed confidence that justice would be served at the appeal court.

He said, “Allah is the creator of the universe. He neither discriminates nor fail in his promises. So, the moves to change the wishes of the people against the overwhelming mandate given to those they want will not stand.

“We genuinely gave our mandate to the PDP candidate, Dr David Ombugadu, to ensure a positive change in Nasarawa State. We will continue to pray to Allah because we know that he will listen to our supplications and do his will in Nasarawa State.”

Another participant, Rev. Emmanuel Bako, said the will of God will prevail, and those insisting on taking the mandate of Ombugadu will be put to shame.

He said, “God Almighty is always ahead of every principality. The will of God shall prevail and shame those people insisting on taking the mandate given to David Ombugadu in Nasarawa State.

“The axe of God is waiting for anyone challenging his power and will in this case. It is said in the Book of Isaiah 58:11 that ‘The Lord will guide his people, satisfy their desire and make their bones strong. They shall be like a watered garden, like spring water, whose work does not fail.”