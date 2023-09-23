Police Spokesperson Reacts To Video Of Lady Exposing Bra During Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, reacted to a video of a lady exposing her bra during last Thursday’s candlelight procession for deceased singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that a candlelight procession was held at the Muri Okunola Park for the former signee of Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, whose death came as a shock to many, as the circumstances surrounding his death remain sketchy.

Youths and young persons across the country during the week protested while demanding justice for the late singer.

However, a video of a young lady seen dressed in a white T-shirt exposing her bra surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Lending his disapproving voice, Adejobi condemned the display, whilst urging those who sponsored the procession to launch a foundation in honour of the late singer.

He wrote: “Is this still a candlelight procession? Was she actually mourning Mohbad? Actions speak. I think those who are sponsoring these so-called processions should have to rethink and gather their money to launch a foundation in honour of Mohbad if they mean business. This incident won’t snowball into any anarchy in Nigeria. If that’s their plan or game. It won’t work.”