Harry Kane Bangs Hatrick As Bayern Munich Demolish Vfl Bochum

Harry Kane has continued to prove that he is unstoppable in the German Bundesliga as he helped Bayern Munich to an outstanding 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum.

The 30-year-old England international ended the game as the Man of the Match after scoring three goals and providing two assists.

VfL Bochum who have not recorded any wins this season were not ready for a game as big as the Bayern Munich clash at the prestigious Allianz Arena.

As early as the 4th minute, Bayern had already taken the lead thanks to an unexpected strike from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

While the visitors were trying to recover from the setback, Harry Kane who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee worth €100 million this summer in search of a trophy, doubled Bayern’s lead in the 12th minute.

In the 29th minute, Matthijs de Ligt made coach Thomas Tuchel smile as he made it three goals in the first half as the home fans continued to enjoy every minute of the action.

Leroy Sané made it 4-0 in the 38th minute after a very one-sided first half as the home side went into the break with no stain.

In the second half, VfL Bochum played more consciously making it difficult for Bayern to score more goals.

However, their resistance didn’t last for too long as Harry Kane scored his second goal in the game from the penalty spot to make it 5-0.

In the 81st minute, Mathys Tel got his name on the scoresheet and when the visitors thought they had seen the worst, Kane grabbed his first Bundesliga hat-trick in the 88th minute to seal the 7-0 victory.

This result has taken Bayern Munich to the top of the German Bundesliga with 13 points in five games. Also, Kane’s three goals in the game mean that he is currently the league’s second-top scorer with 7 goals, three goals behind Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart.