Harry Kane Defends Harry Maguire Ahead Of Bayern Vs. Man United Clash

Bayern Munich’s new signing, Harry Kane has come to the defense of the highly criticized Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Kane who is Harry Maguire’s captain in England national team, believes that the United former captain has been subjected to “unnecessary scrutiny.”

The 30-year-old English striker who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee worth €100 million stressed that Maguire has been “scapegoated”.

On Wednesday, September 20, the clubs of the two England international players will meet in the city of Munich for their Champions League group stage opener.

During the pre-match press conference of the game earlier today, September 19, Kane took out time to address the bashing Maguire has been subjected to especially after he scored an own goal in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland about a week ago.

Kane described Maguire as “one of England’s best defenders”, as he also described him as a “very good friend”.

Kane said: “I think H has come under some unnecessary scrutiny.

“He has probably been scapegoated a bit. He is a really good friend of mine, a great guy, and a really hard-working professional.

“He has been one of England’s best defenders over recent times and in England’s history.

“It is part of our game now, you are scrutinized all over social media.

“But, knowing him, all he will want to do is work harder, to improve and get better, and stay focused.”

Apart from his form which has made it difficult for him to break into coach Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven, Harry Maguire is expected to be sidelined for the Champions League game due to fitness issues.

Based on their poor form in the Premier League in which they have suffered two unexpected 3-1 defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Brighton respectively, Bayern Munich are expected to beat the Red Devils in Germany but Harry Kane believes the game might not be as easy as expected for Bayern.

He said, “United has been going through a tough spell recently, but sometimes that can be really dangerous.

“They are looking for a big response and we need to be careful of that.

“We are at home and want to dictate the game, to play the way we want to – but they have some threats as well who we have to be careful of.”