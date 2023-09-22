Super Eagles’ Sadiq Umar Laments Over 1-1 UCL Draw

Nigerian forward, Sadiq Umar wasn’t happy that his team, Real Sociedad lost their one-goal lead minutes after he was introduced into the Champions League group stage game against Inter Milan.

On Tuesday night, Sadiq Umar made his Champions League debut from the bench against Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan. He replaced Mikel Oyazarbal in the 72nd minute when Sociedad were on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest upset in the Champions League group stage.

Recall that Brais Méndez gifted the Spanish La Liga team the lead in the 4th minute of the encounter and they were able to maintain it until the 87th minute at the Anoeta stadium.

Inter’s talisman, Lautaro Martinez grabbed the equalizer with just three minutes left in regulation time and Sadiq Umar who just returned to active football after almost a year on the sidelines, couldn’t help the Spanish side to regain the lead.

In an interview with Oma Sport, the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker said, “I was not happy because we were winning 1-0 when I came on but the game ended 1-1 as they scored a late goal.

“I was sad about the result. We just have to look forward to the next game. I feel so sorry we could not win the game. We have one point, which is also good, but I feel so sorry because we could have gotten the three points.

“Games like this are very difficult, we could not keep the pace and they scored with the chance they had.”

The 1-1 draw means that Sadiq Umar and his team are currently occupying the third spot in Group D with a point, below second-placed Inter Milan, and first-placed RB Leipzig. Portuguese giants, Benfica are currently bottom of the group.