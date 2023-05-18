Real Sociedad Celebrate Sadiq Umar As He Returns To Training After Eight Months

Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad took out time to celebrate the return of Nigerian international Sadiq Umar who returned to training on Tuesday, for the first time in eight months.

Sadiq Umar who sustained a cruciate ligament injury in September 2022 was pleased to reunite with his teammates ahead of a crucial league game against FC Barcelona on Saturday, May 20.

Before getting ill, the 26-year-old had three goals in his first five games of the season for the club.

When the Nigeria international resumed training on Tuesday, all his teammates gave him a guard of honour to welcome him back to the squad. Afterward, the 26-year-old striker joined his teammates throughout the training session.

“What a joy to see you back with the group, Sadiq,” Real Sociedad wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Sadiq Umar joined Real Sociedad from UD Almería for a transfer fee worth €20 million on September 1, 2022. Before he came to the club, the Nigerian international made 38 appearances while playing for Almeria in the Spanish La Liga. In those games, Sadiq amassed 18 goals and nine assists.

Sadiq Umar’s contract with Real Sociedad includes a 15% sell-on clause, add-on money, and 5 years agreement worth €26 million.

Umar’s first game in eight months is against the recently crowned champions, Barcelona, on Saturday. The game is expected to kick off at 8 PM WAT at Camp Nou.