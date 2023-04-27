Sadiq Umar Insists He Is Not Isak’s Replacement At Real Sociedad

Nigeria forward, Sadiq Umar has insisted that he didn’t take the place of Alexander Isak, who left Real Sociedad for Newcastle United for a record €70 million transfer fee.

Naija News recalls that Sadiq Umar joined Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad in 2022 for a transfer fee worth around €26 million with add-ons and a 15% sell-on clause. He is expected to stay at the Spanish club until the end of the 2027-2028 season.

Before suffering a season-threatening injury, the 26-year-old Nigerian striker was in great form, scoring three goals in his first five games.

When he arrived at Real Sociedad, Sadiq was seen as a replacement for Isak who was the talisman of the Spanish side before his record-breaking departure to Newcastle.

But in an interview with The Hindsight Podcast, the Nigerian international said he does not see himself as a replacement for the Newcastle forward.

“The way we inside football see it is different from the way other people outside football see it,” he said.

“I don’t see it as a replacement or a big money transfer, and will now start giving myself under pressure. I see it as a normal transfer.

“I came here to play good football, to help the team, and to show myself.”

Isak, who has suffered a spell on the sidelines due to an injury, is back in form and scoring goals for Newcastle while Sadiq Umar is yet to make a return.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Isak has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League games for Newcastle United.

The Swedish striker played 132 times for Sociedad throughout three seasons, scoring 44 goals and providing 8 assists.