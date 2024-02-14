‘I No Be Iwobi’ – Sadiq Umar Hits Back At Nigerians After Super Eagles AFCON Loss

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar has fired back at Nigerians who have continued to cyber-bully him after the Nigerian Super Eagles failed to defeat Ivory Coast in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Final.

Umar, a forward for Real Sociedad, issued a warning to cyberbullies not to bother him. Umar claimed that even though he didn’t participate in the tournament, he had received criticism from some people following the Super Eagles’ Sunday loss.

Naija News recalls that netizens have continued to attack Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, blaming him for the team’s defeat to Cote d’Ivoire. The attacks have prompted calls by Super Eagles players, the Minister of Sports, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), among other parties for an end to cyberbullying.

Sadiq Umar issued a warning that he is not Alex Iwobi and that he will trash anyone who approaches him in a post that was posted on his Instagram story.

Umar said, “I no even play you con dey insult me. Abeg oo Me, I no be iwobi I go Insult person papa with him mama join. Yes I be dat topical Hausa boy, Abi u see fear for my eyes?”

“Pushing someone into depression & mental breakdown, Yet you want life to be better for you, e no fit ever better for una! Vagabonds!!!”



Recall that Umar left the Super Eagles camp after it was stated that he suffered an injury during a friendly fixture. However, Nigerians were surprised when the striker appeared in his club matches just a few days after the Super Eagles medical team declared him injured.