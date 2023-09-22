Pastor Almost Lynched In Delta For Allegedly Killing Young Lady

The founder of Wellspring of God Ministry, Agbarha-Otor, Pastor Alex Itedjere, was almost lynched by angry youths in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, for allegedly killing a yet-to-be-identified young girl.

Naija News learnt that it took the timely arrival of security agents attached to Agbarha-Otor B division to rescue the pastor, whose church is located at No. 4 Onomuke Street in Agbarha-Otor.

According to Vanguard, the cleric butchered the young girl with a machete after destroying his father’s shrine in the community.

The victim’s remains were discovered in the pastor’s house on Friday morning, and it is still uncertain why the pastor killed her.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, is yet to comment on the development.

In other news, the Parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Amofia-Agu Affa, in the Udi local government area of Enugu State, Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Naija News recalls that the clergyman was kidnapped on Sunday evening along with six other travellers while going back to his parish along Eke-Affa-Egede Road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

However, Okide was reportedly released by his abductors on Thursday night after spending four days at the kidnapper’s den.

Confirming his release, the Diocesan Communication Director, Rev Fr. Anthony Aneke, said Fr Okide was released around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.