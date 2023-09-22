Kidnapped Enugu Priest, Marcellinus Okide Regains Freedom

The Parish priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Amofia-Agu Affa, in the Udi local government area of Enugu State, Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Naija News recalls that the clergyman was kidnapped on Sunday evening along with six other travellers while going back to his parish along Eke-Affa-Egede Road by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

However, Okide was reportedly released by his abductors on Thursday night after spending four days at the kidnapper’s den.

Confirming his release, the Diocesan Communication Director, Rev Fr. Anthony Aneke, said Fr Okide was released around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

In a brief statement signed by Diocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Fr Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie and sighted by SaharaReporters, the Parish said, “We are glad to inform you that our brother and priest, Fr. Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has been released from the den of the kidnappers.

“He was set free at about 8.00 pm on Thursday 21 September 2023.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is grateful to the Almighty God for His protection over Fr. Okide, and thanks you for your prayers and Masses throughout this difficult period.

“May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and our country Nigeria.”