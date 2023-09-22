‘My Father Abandoned Me To Die At Hospital’ – Kemi Afolabi

Famous Yoruba Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has recountered a sad encounter with her father, saying that family is not by blood.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while reacting to the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Considering the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, many Nigerians had queried the father for the hasty burial.

Defending his action, Mohbad’s father said his son was too young to be kept at the mortuary for any further delay.

In a post via Instagram, Kemi Afolabi recalled how her father abandoned her at the hospital to bully her mother at home.

The actress said there are wicked, jealous, and heartless fathers.

She wrote: “Family is not by blood, my people hmmmmmmm That’s how my supposed father abandoned me at the hospital to die so that he can come around to bully my mother as he has always done since I was a child. But God said it wasn’t my time to die. There are wicked, jealous and heartless fathers, I can confirm. Story for another day. Justice for Mohbad.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after the embattled show promoter and Naira Marley’s associate Sam Larry allegedly followed her social media handle.

Naija News understands that the show promoter reportedly fled Nigeria after he was fingered to be amongst those involved in the death of the deceased Afrobeat star, Mohbad, following viral video and audio recordings about vicious assaults allegedly carried out by him.

In a particular video, Sam Larry and some unidentified persons are seen storming a studio where Mohbad and fellow singer, Zlatan Ibile were working, allegedly with the intent to harm them.

Young people across the country are currently protesting the death of Mohbad, demanding the persecution of everyone involved.

However, Tonto Dikeh, via her Instagram, rained curses on Larry for ‘having the audacity to follow her on social media’ amidst the ongoing crisis bedevilling his life.

She further assured the show promoter that no matter where he’s currently hiding, the law enforcement agencies will get him for making the life of the deceased singer a living hell.