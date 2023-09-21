Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Sam Larry Follows Her On Social Media

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after the embattled show promoter and Naira Marley’s associate Sam Larry allegedly followed her social media handle.

Naija News understands that the show promoter reportedly fled Nigeria after he was fingered to be amongst those involved in the death of the deceased Afrobeat star, Mohbad following viral video and audio recordings about vicious assaults allegedly carried out by him.

In a particular video, Sam Larry and some unidentified persons are seen storming a studio where Mohbad and fellow singer, Zlatan Ibile were working allegedly with the intent to harm them.

Young people across the country are currently protesting the death of mohbad, demanding the persecution of everyone involved.

However, Tonto Dikeh via her Instagram rained curses on Larry for ‘having the audacity to follow her on social media’ amisdt the ongoing crisis bedeviling his life.

She further assured the show promoter that no matter where he’s currently hiding, the law enforcement agencies will get him for making the life of the deceased singer a living hell.

She wrote: “It’s the Audacity that sam Larry started following me. Like I get “keep thy en@my close” Now listen up WE WILL GET YOU.

“Wether you run from Kenya to kafanchan or run up an anus you will be brought to justice.We are not a lawless country like you and yours think.

“We have woken up, You have not only hurt Mohbad and his family, you have hurt Us all..I need you to seat down alone in front of the mirror and take a good look at yourself and re evaluate your life.

“You said you love him like your own right? Oya come now let’s do the Candle Night together (show face abeg). A GROWN MAN B@llying a 27year old child, nahhh You are A Weak Azz cow@rd SAM LARRY. You cldnt look for your peers? I bet you can’t.

“I am not here to banter words with you, I AM HERE TO TELL YOU TO UNFOLLOW ME IMMEDIATELY. You can however use your fake accounts to continue trolling me. I am a PORT-HARCOURT GIRL AND ALL THIS DONT FAZE ME. You are cordially invited to the ONGOING CANDLELIGHT FOR THE YOUNG LAD YOU MADE HIS LIFE A LIVING HELL…

“The salt, Water, Sun, Moon, Earth will fight you, you can never know peace.. YOU ARE A DISGR@CE YOU ARE A THREAT TO THE SOCIETY AND YOU WILL SURELY BE BROUGHT TO BOOKS. Enjoy hiding, BUT NOT FOR LONG!!!.”