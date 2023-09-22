Julian Nagelsmann Named Germany Head Coach

Former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann, has been named the head coach of Germany’s national team.

Julian Nagelsmann who has been without a club since Bayern sacked him in March has signed a contract with Germany that will keep him with the national team until July 2024.

The 36-year-old German tactician replaced Hansi Flick, who was fired following a string of disappointing results that included a 4-1 defeat in a friendly game against Japan earlier this month.

This makes Flick the first Germany national team manager to be fired since the position was established in 1926. Since succeeding Joachim Low in August 2021, Flick had only managed 12 victories in 25 games.

Three days following Flick’s dismissal, former German striker Voller served as interim coach as the country defeated France 2-1 in a friendly game.

Before the country considered bringing in Julian Nagelsmann, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was considered a potential contender in the German media, but he halted the speculation by confirming his commitment to the Premier League club.

Based on his deal with German FA, Nagelsmann is expected to lead the country to the 2024 European Championship which will take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

“We have a European Championship in our own country. That’s something special – something that happens every few decades,” Nagelsmann said.

“I have a great desire to take on this challenge. We will be a close-knit group next year.”

On October 14, a friendly game between the United States and Germany will be Nagelsmann’s first game in charge of the national team. Three days later, Mexico will be his opponent in another friendly game in Philadelphia.