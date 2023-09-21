Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 21st September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 21st September 2023.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said there will be no room for a fantastic celebration for the 2023 Independence Day anniversary.

Naija News reports that Akume declared in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The former governor of Benue State said the Government is fully prepared for this year’s Independence Day celebration, but it will be held on a low key.

He further admonished Nigerians to use the independence anniversary to reflect deeply on the unity of the country and the journey ahead.

Akume, who failed to disclose the reason for the decision, said there would be no room for any fantastic jamboree at Eagle Square and other locations in the country.

The recently appointed special adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima on political matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has disclosed that the Labour Party (LP) has his support to challenge the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti-Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate should go ahead and exhaust the entire option of the electoral and judicial process available to them in challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

He made the submission in his column published in the Vanguard on Wednesday where he shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his acceptance of an appointment from the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite openly working for the Labour Party during the elections.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kanos State has sacked the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal, however, on Wednesday upturned the declaration of INEC and declared Nasir Gawuna the winner.

The three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, has sworn in nine Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Ariwoola asked the new judges to conduct themselves well, stating that the level of public scrutiny of their behaviour would be high.

He said: “Congratulations once again, The level of public scrutiny of your conduct will, henceforth, assume astronomical dimension because you have willingly taken up an appointment that will strategically place you perennially in the eye of the storm.

“The tempo and rate of public assessment of your conduct and disposition have also instantaneously assumed an unprecedented spike from this moment.

“You must redouble your effort and dialogue properly with your conscience in order not to fall out of the grace of the Almighty God and the Nigerian people who are curiously looking up to you.

“It takes nothing to join the crowd but it takes a lot to stand alone with good conscience.”

Ariwoola said the ceremony was an indication of the times that we are currently in as several novel crimes are being committed in the country that have now made litigations to go on a steady rise.

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, commenced impeachment processes against the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News understands this follows the emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly on Wednesday, coupled with the unusually heavy presence of security operatives noticed at the gate of the Assembly.

During the emergency session, the lawmakers directed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyola to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition which was signed by 9 out of 26 members, was read during plenary presided by the speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back the need to write the deputy Governor over the allegation.

The speaker ruled that the deputy Governor should be served a letter after which the lawmakers voted unanimously.

According to sources, the Deputy Governor is under investigation for alleged gross misuse of office relating to his reported approval of the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Tuesday called for the expulsion of the former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose from the party.

According to the Ekiti Chapter of the party, its decision to expel Fayose has been communicated to the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Transition Committee, Olalekan Amerijoye disclosed this to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday.

He said the party would no longer put up with the unwholesome and anti-party activities of Fayose and other leaders of the PDP in the state.

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the Nigerian media deliberately misquoted his statements when he was working for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina stated this on Wednesday at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The former presidential aide said some media outfit deliberately set him against the members of the public just because he was serving in government.

Adesina stated that despite being misquoted and his statements taken out of context, he outgrew it and it did not affect his duty throughout his tenure in office.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday unveiled an online platform for the submission of Microfinance Bank licence applications.

The new platform, named the “CBN Licensing, Approval and Other Requests Portal”, will replace the traditional manual process through which prospective MFB licence applicants previously submitted their applications to the CBN.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin disclosed this in a statement released on the website of the apex bank.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Muhammad Usaini has declared a 24-hour curfew in Kano State.

Usaini made the declaration following the judgment of the election petitions tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the Commissioner of Police, a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

He said, “In view of the Constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force alongside the relevant Internal Security and Law Enforcement Agencies to preserve law and order in the State, the Kano State Police Command have mapped out strategies in that direction and call on the good people of the State to give the necessary confidence and supports.

“Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State to ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the 24-hour (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6 pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6 pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18th governorship election held in the state.

Naija News learnt that the judgment was delivered by a three-man panel chaired by Justice P.T Kwahar.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

It held that there was no strong reason to nullify the election as it was conducted in compliance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State House of Assembly speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has congratulated Bala Muhammad on the affirmation of his election victory by the 2023 Governorship Election Tribunal.

Suleiman said he was optimistic that the Tribunal would confirm the will of the people of Bauchi State, who came out massively to reelect the Governor for continued massive progress and transformation initiated and sustained since May 29, 2019.

While applauding the Election Tribunal for giving justice to whom justice is due, he noted that the Judgement has affirmed that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.