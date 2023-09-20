Ondo Assembly Begins Move To Impeach Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, commenced impeachment processes against the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Naija News understands this follows the emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly on Wednesday, coupled with the unusually heavy presence of security operatives noticed at the gate of the Assembly.

During the emergency session, the lawmakers directed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyola to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition which was signed by 9 out of 26 members, was read during plenary presided by the speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

The majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi who moved the motion, quoted section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back the need to write the deputy Governor over the allegation.

The speaker ruled that the deputy Governor should be served a letter after which the lawmakers voted unanimously.

According to sources, the Deputy Governor is under investigation for alleged gross misuse of office relating to his reported approval of the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

The source said the approval was allegedly given while the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was recuperating in Germany and it was approved without the knowledge of the governor.

It was further gathered that the Deputy Governor further complicated matters when he ordered that the N300 million should be sourced from the palliative fund provided by the federal government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.