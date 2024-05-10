Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 10th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 10th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the ongoing N15tn Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. As such, the House said it would set up an ad-hoc committee, which would investigate the project and submit a report within four weeks.

Vanguard: The House of Representatives said yesterday the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal highway had no National Assembly’s approval. It also resolved to investigate the procurement process of the coastal highway.

The Nation: Organised Labour has justified its proposed N615,000 minimum wage demand. The request is based on a conservative analysis of what an average Nigerian family needs to survive. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero stated this yesterday during his visit to the headquarters of The Nation in Lagos.

Daily Trust: The House of Representatives has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withdraw its circular directing banks to start deducting a cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions from Nigerians. This is coming on the heels of public outcry against the levy by the organised labour, associations of several professional bodies and commercial ventures, as well as individuals.

