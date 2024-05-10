Probe Fresh Kaduna Attack, Federal Lawmakers Tell IGP, Others

Senator Sunday Katung, representing Kaduna South, has called for a thorough investigation into a brutal attack that resulted in the deaths of six people in Ambe community, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that this plea was made during a visit on Thursday with Mr. Daniel Amos, the Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, to express condolences and support to the affected community.

The attack, which occurred earlier this week, also left nine others injured.

It was confirmed by Micah Aude, the youth leader of the community, who described the incident as a sudden act of violence that disrupted the peace previously enjoyed by the residents.

In his address to the community, Senator Katung praised the bravery of the locals for apprehending one of the suspects involved in the attack.

“I commend your community for the braveness in apprehending one of the suspected attackers. I’m also calling on the security operatives to leave no stone unturned to unravel those who masterminded this unprovoked attack and bring them to justice,” Katung stated.

He also issued a stern warning against community members who might collude with attackers, emphasizing that justice will eventually prevail.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amos offered his prayers for the deceased and announced that he, alongside Senator Katung, would cover the medical expenses of the injured to aid in their recovery.

Additionally, Mr. Amos promised to advocate for the re-establishment of a military camp in the area to bolster security and restore confidence among the local farmers, hoping to encourage them to return to their fields for a productive agricultural season.

In response to the tragedy, the House of Representatives has urged Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, and other relevant security bodies to intensively investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.