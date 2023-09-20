Independence Day: ‘There Will Be No Room For Fantastic Jamboree At Eagle Square’ – SGF Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said there will be no room for a fantastic celebration for the 2023 Independence Day anniversary.

Naija News reports that Akume declared in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The former governor of Benue State said the Government is fully prepared for this year’s Independence Day celebration, but it will be held on a low key.

He further admonished Nigerians to use the independence anniversary to reflect deeply on the unity of the country and the journey ahead.

Akume, who failed to disclose the reason for the decision, said there would be no room for any fantastic jamboree at Eagle Square and other locations in the country.

He said, “Independence Day is a very historic event for any country, and we in Nigeria are no exception. We are fully prepared for this year’s celebration, but for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key.

“This year’s celebration is going to be low-key; there will be no room for a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations.

“It is a time for reflection for us as a people and the journey forward for the nation, which is being led appropriately by the captain of the ship, President Bola Tinubu. We are wishing Nigerians the best of luck, and we want to assure them that better days are coming, and pretty soon too.”

Commenting on the proposed strike by organised labour, the Secretary to the Government said he was optimistic that issues concerning the strike would be addressed amicably.

He, therefore, called on organised labour to be patient as the Government is determined to raise the standard of Nigerian workers and create prosperity for everyone.

In his words, “The Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians, and we want to believe correctly that nobody would want to have a strike at this time in our history because it is not in the interest of the workers and it is not in the interest of anybody.

“This Government is very determined to raise the standard of living of Nigerian workers and to create prosperity for all, and that is not something that can be done overnight. So it will be inappropriate to begin to judge the Government on the basis of the few months that it has spent in office.”