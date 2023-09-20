I Support Labour Party To Challenge Tinubu’s Election At Supreme Court – Baba-Ahmed

The recently appointed special adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima on political matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has disclosed that the Labour Party (LP) has his support to challenge the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti-Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate should go ahead and exhaust the entire option of the electoral and judicial process available to them in challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

He made the submission in his column published in the Vanguard on Wednesday where he shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his acceptance of an appointment from the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite openly working for the Labour Party during the elections.

In his words, “My entire life had been about service to God, the community and the country. There has never been a time when the nation needed more hands on deck. My politics has never been the type that supports destroying the whole because my share is smaller. It has, on the contrary, been about insisting on equity and justice, and the belief that these have to be laboured for.

“This is what informs my support of political parties, including the Labour Party on whose ticket my brother, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed runs as VP candidate, to exhaust the entire gamut of the electoral and judicial process available to them. There are no positions from which one cannot serve the country, and my grouse with many of those who lead us is that nothing has prepared them to lead, and those with some preparation and capacities to lead cannot do so because they lack the financial muscle to buy power or step up and protect the country from those who do.”