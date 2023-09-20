Some Media Outlets Deliberately Misquoted Me For Eight Years – Femi Adesina

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said the Nigerian media deliberately misquoted his statements when he was working for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina stated this on Wednesday at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The former presidential aide said some media outfit deliberately set him against the members of the public just because he was serving in government.

Adesina stated that despite being misquoted and his statements taken out of context, he outgrew it and it did not affect his duty throughout his tenure in office.

He said: “My biggest challenge during the eight years that I served with former President Muhammadu Buhari was the fact that a section of the media deliberately quoted me out of context.

“I eventually grew out of it and got used to the antics. Even while I had a television interview, it was turned upside down in the papers deliberately to make me an enemy of the public, but I outgrew it and it did not affect my duty throughout my tenure.”