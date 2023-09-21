Reactions Trail Exhumation Of Mohbad’s Corpse (Video)

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed.

Earlier, Naija News reported that the Police, in conjunction with some health officials, commenced the exhumation of Mohbad’s corpse on Thursday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation while speaking with Daily Trust in a phone conversation.

He later took to X to post: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”

However, a video from the site of the late singer’s grave has emerged online, and several reactions have come up.

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the singer had stirred reaction across the board, with some people accusing his former boss, Naira Marley, and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist, to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.