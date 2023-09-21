Mohbad: Exhumation Completed, Autopsy To Commence – Police Confirm

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed.

Earlier, Naija News reported that the Police in conjunction with some health officials commenced the exhumation of Mohbad’s corpse on Thursday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation while speaking with Daily Trust in a phone conversation.

He said, “The exhumation is currently ongoing. We have here a team of health officials from the state ministry of health led by CP Owohunwa. The CP is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father later in the day.”

However, the Lagos PRO has taken to X former Twitter to announce that the exercise has been completed.

He posted: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”

Recall that the 27-year-old singer had his last breath on the 12 of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular had stirred reaction across the board, with Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, after Mohbad’s death, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, formed a ten-man team, including a pathologist, to exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.