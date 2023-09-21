Mohbad: Senator Abbo Reveals What Will Happen If Naira Marley, Others Are Found Guilty

The Senator representing Adamawa State North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo, has said that all those fingered for involvement in Mohbad‘s death will be prosecuted if indicted by the ongoing police investigation

Naija News reports that the deceased Afrobeat singer died in a controversial manner on Tuesday, 13th September, which sparked public outrage among fans, celebrities, and other personalities.

Abbo, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late artiste alongside Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

The senator, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, said that the Senate will look into the matter surrounding the death of the late artiste.

Abbo also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission, adding that the Senate has passed a Bill which has gone through the third reading.

He noted that the Bill, which has the backing of the presidency, seeks to set up funds for victims of “such instances where their families can benefit like the EndSARS victims or victims of violence or extremism.”

Abbo said, “I’m here to console the family. When we heard of your son’s death and the controversies that appeared on social media, we felt it was important that we come here to console your family.

The senator assured that the Nigeria Police will prosecute anyone found guilty in the death of the late artiste, stressing that nobody is above the law.

Earlier today, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the exhumation of the corpse of the late singer.

The police also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer.