List Of Radio, TV Stations Across Nigeria That Have Banned Naira Marley’s Songs

The death of popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad have forced some major radio stations and music channels across the country to ban songs from Marlian music.

Naija News reports that the deceased Afrobeat singer died in a controversial manner on Tuesday, 13th September, which sparked public outrage among fans, celebrities and other personalities.

This comes after video and audio recordings surfaced on social media about vicious assaults allegedly carried out by agents of his former label, Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley.

In reaction to the bullying and assault the deceased singer faced from his former label, radio stations like Splash FM in Ibadan, Oyo State and Fresh FM in Ado, Ekiti State placed a ban on Naira Marley songs in all their stations till further notice.

The management of Ebonyi Broadcasting Television- EBT also place an indefinite ban on Naira Marley songs with immediate evacuation of Marlian albums from their studio.

Invicta FM have also ban Marlian Records from their airwaves.

One of the statement issued reads: “In the light of current details from the death of popular singer, Mohbad, Invicta 98.9 Fm have stopped to give airtime to any song by any artist from Naira Marley record label.”

Naira Marley’s songs will also no longer be aired in radio stations like Island FM, Okin FM, Divine FM and Agidigbo.

Top music channels like MTV Base and Soundcity have removed Malian playlists from their studio.

At the filing of this report, Naira Marley have lost over 600, 000 thousand followers from his social media accounts.