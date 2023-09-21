Mohbad: MTV Base Bans Naira Marley’s Videos

An international music channel, MTV Base, has banned the playing of all music videos of popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Naija News reports that the ban was imposed amid growing protests over the death of fast-growing singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

It is worth noting that several television and radio stations have banned the playing of Naira Marley’s songs and materials from his record label, Marlian Music.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, a former staff of MTV Base, Ehizojie Okoeguale, also known as DadaBoy Ehiz, confirmed the development.

The former host commended the music station for banning the videos of Naira Marley until further notice.

He wrote: “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”

While expressing his sadness over the passing of Mohbad, he added: “Rest In Power IMOLE. All he wanted was to make music.”

Recall that Mohbad died last week Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, last week Wednesday.

Hours after his death, fans and supporters of the deceased took to social media to accuse Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry of being responsible for the singer’s death.

While, the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, set up a special investigative team to probe the death of Mohbad and it is expected to submit an interim report within two weeks