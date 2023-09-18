Oyo Radio Bans Naira Marley Songs Over Mohbad’s Death

The songs of popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley have been banned by a radio broadcast station, Splash FM 105.5 Ibadan from airing on the station till further notice.

The decision of the radio station is coming amidst the criticism surrounding Naira Marley, following the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as MohBad.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Wednesday.

Hours after his death, fans and supporters of the deceased took to social media to accuse Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry of being responsible for the singer’s death.

The radio station on Monday in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed one of the presenters at the radio station, Aderonke Adesola announcing their decision.

According to the post, Marley’s songs have been placed on “Not to Be Broadcast” on the radio frequency by the station’s management

The post read, “Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure, the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB (not to be broadcast) on our station till further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you.”