Aso Rock Management, Staff Hail Remi Tinubu On 63rd Birthday

The management and staff of the State House have congratulated the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

The Aso Rock management and staff felicitated with the wife of the president in a statement issued on Thursday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

The staff described Mrs Tinubu as a compassionate and responsive mother to both her children and the entire country, adding that her character is defined by her patriotism and dignity.

The staff described the First Lady as a consummate leader, teacher, humanitarian, and fervent minister of the gospel.

The statement reads: “The State House Management and Staff joyfully celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, not only as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also as a compassionate and responsive mother to both her children and the entire nation, as she marks her 63rd birthday on September 21, 2023.

“Senator Tinubu’s remarkable qualities extend beyond her role as the chief supporter and confidant of Nigeria’s number one citizen.

“She is a consummate leader, teacher, humanitarian, and a fervent minister of the gospel.

“Through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), she has brought hope into the lives of thousands of displaced and disadvantaged Nigerians.

“As the first ever woman to serve three terms in the Nigerian Senate, she holds a unique position in history to ensure that public administration across the government is infused with compassion and empathy for the plight of the people.

“Today, we express our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment to our country and the welfare of hundreds of millions of Nigerians, both at home and abroad.”