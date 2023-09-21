Sports
2023-2024 Europa League Matchday 1 Fixtures, Kick Off Time
The 2023-2024 Europa League campaign commences today with a couple of mouthwatering games.
A game like LASK of Austria and Premier League heavyweights Liverpool will be a good game to watch, to see how seriously coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will take the Europa League campaign. The game will take place at LASK’s Raiffeisen Arena at 5:45 p.m. later this evening.
Another Europa League game that will be a great watch later tonight is the game between Dutch giants Ajax and French Ligue 1 side Marseille. The game will kick off at the Johan Cruijff Arena by 8 p.m.
Rangers vs. Real Betis should also be a great Europa League clash to watch tonight. The group stage is scheduled to take place at Ibrox Stadium at 8 p.m.
If you can’t wait for the games with late kick-off time, and you are a big fan of Jose Mourinho’s style of football, then, the Sheriff vs Roma clash is the ideal clash for you. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m.
Below are all the 2023-2024 Europa League group stage matchday one fixtures and kick-off time.
Rennes vs. Maccabi Haifa
5:45 p.m.
LASK vs Liverpool
5:45 p.m.
Leverkusen vs Häcken
5:45 p.m.
Qarabag FK vs Molde
5:45 p.m.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse
5:45 p.m.
Servette vs. Slavia Praha
5:45 p.m.
Sheriff vs Roma
5:45 p.m.
Panathinaikos vs Villarreal
5:45 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Raków Częstochowa
8 p.m.
SK Sturm Graz vs Sporting
8 p.m.
Ajax vs Marseille
8 p.m.
Rangers vs. Real Betis
8 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. SC Freiburg
8 p.m.
Brighton vs AEK Athens
8 p.m.
Sparta Prague vs. Aris Limassol
8 p.m.
West Ham vs. Bačka Topola
8 p.m.