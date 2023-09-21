2023-2024 Europa League Matchday 1 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2023-2024 Europa League campaign commences today with a couple of mouthwatering games.

A game like LASK of Austria and Premier League heavyweights Liverpool will be a good game to watch, to see how seriously coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will take the Europa League campaign. The game will take place at LASK’s Raiffeisen Arena at 5:45 p.m. later this evening.

Another Europa League game that will be a great watch later tonight is the game between Dutch giants Ajax and French Ligue 1 side Marseille. The game will kick off at the Johan Cruijff Arena by 8 p.m.

Rangers vs. Real Betis should also be a great Europa League clash to watch tonight. The group stage is scheduled to take place at Ibrox Stadium at 8 p.m.

If you can’t wait for the games with late kick-off time, and you are a big fan of Jose Mourinho’s style of football, then, the Sheriff vs Roma clash is the ideal clash for you. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m.

Below are all the 2023-2024 Europa League group stage matchday one fixtures and kick-off time.

Rennes vs. Maccabi Haifa

5:45 p.m.

LASK vs Liverpool

5:45 p.m.

Leverkusen vs Häcken

5:45 p.m.

Qarabag FK vs Molde

5:45 p.m.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse

5:45 p.m.

Servette vs. Slavia Praha

5:45 p.m.

Sheriff vs Roma

5:45 p.m.

Panathinaikos vs Villarreal

5:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Raków Częstochowa

8 p.m.

SK Sturm Graz vs Sporting

8 p.m.

Ajax vs Marseille

8 p.m.

Rangers vs. Real Betis

8 p.m.

Rangers vs. Real Betis

8 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. SC Freiburg

8 p.m.

Brighton vs AEK Athens

8 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Aris Limassol

8 p.m.

West Ham vs. Bačka Topola

8 p.m.