Photos: Tinubu Rings Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell In New York

As part of activities at the ongoing 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, rang the closing bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

NASDAQ, which refers to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, is a prominent stock exchange headquartered in New York, USA.

It is the second-largest stock trading platform in the United States by market capitalization, just behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The closing bell ceremony, held at the seven-storey tower of the Nasdaq headquarters in New York, signifies the end of a trading session.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has called for support in the return of democracy to the Niger Republic.

Recall that the military junta had seized power in the West African nation some months ago and is yet to bow to pressure from within and outside the continent.

Tinubu and other regional leaders have been working for a return to democracy and want more partners in doing so.

Speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York, the president said, “Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region.