Oluwo Of Iwo Reacts To Mohbad’s Death

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has reacted to the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The monarch described the passing as a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large.

He urged the authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Speaking via a statement signed by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi also appealed to youths protesting the development to be civil in their conduct.

He said, “I commiserate with his immediate family and the entertainment industry and also call on the ardent lovers of Mohbad to leave the street and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Once again, may the soul of the departed Mohbad rest in peace.”

Police To Release Investigation On Mohbad’s Death In Two Weeks Time

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has said the results of the police investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, will be released within two weeks.

Owohunwa gave the assurance on Wednesday when Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and some of her colleagues visited him at the Command’s headquarters to demand justice for the late singer as well as raise concerns regarding cyberbullying on social media.

Speaking at the meeting, Ojo expressed her worries over the prevalence of cyberbullying on social media platforms, especially among young individuals, pointing out that there is a need for an urgent response to harassment and threats on social media platforms.

She drew attention to international standards where such actions bear legal consequences, saying, “We need you to help us look into the law that as a parent, Children are cautioned not to mess up and threaten people’s lives on social media. Social media is not a child’s play.

“In the foreign world, you can’t just threaten people’s lives and not get a repercussion for it. Many times, Mohbad cried out about the bullying on social media and nothing was done. There should be a rapid response to the harassment on social media.”