Mohbad: Police To Release Investigation Results In Two Weeks

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has said the results of the police investigation into the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, will be released within two weeks.

Owohunwa gave the assurance on Wednesday when Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and some of her colleagues visited him at the Command’s headquarters to demand justice for the late singer as well as raise concerns regarding cyberbullying on social media.

Speaking at the meeting, Ojo expressed her worries over the prevalence of cyberbullying on social media platforms, especially among young individuals, pointing out that there is a need for an urgent response to harassment and threats on social media platforms.

She drew attention to international standards where such actions bear legal consequences, saying, “We need you to help us look into the law that as a parent, Children are cautioned not to mess up and threaten people’s lives on social media. Social media is not a child’s play.

“In the foreign world, you can’t just threaten people’s lives and not get a repercussion for it. Many times, Mohbad cried out about the bullying on social media and nothing was done. There should be a rapid response to the harassment on social media.”

Responding to the delegation’s requests, CP Owohunwa expressed gratitude for their commitment to seeking societal justice and therefore pledged his dedication to upholding justice for all residents of the state, irrespective of their social status.

The Lagos State police boss revealed the ongoing efforts to establish a state-of-the-art complaint response unit in Lagos, designed to streamline and digitize the reporting process, making it accessible from the comfort of one’s home.

On Mohbad’s death, the police commissioner said that there is ongoing collaboration with the state government to initiate a coroner inquest, adhering to due legal procedures.

CP Owohunwa therefore outlined the protocol for dealing with suspects once evidence is cleared.

He said, “We are looking for justice. I have related to several groups. Not everyone is looking for justice. What you represent is societal justice. I appreciate you. I think you have set a standard. We agree to walk in partnership to deliver justice. You have given me the courage and assurance for a stable state.

“To the specifics, for the trust. One thing is that under my watch in Lagos, whether Mohbad or any low-level citizen, I stand for justice; the farthest we can go is by much evidential quality.

“When we started the murder of Senator Yayi’s aide case. We had this same kind of attention. I am confident of the capacity of my officers to ensure justice. In Lagos state, we’ve set up a complaint response unit and Lagos state is the first to start. It was set up three weeks ago by the IG and it is a full record centre and digitized to use from the comfort of your home.

“We are working out the coroner inquest with the state government, it has a legal process. Let’s follow due process.”

Speaking on the need to arrest suspects, he said that once evidence was available, the first tool to use was to declare them wanted and the second tool was the Interpol.

“You should get full information and results about Mohbad’s death in two weeks. We are working on the videos as it gives us a wider picture. Give us the space of two weeks,” he said.