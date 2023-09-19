Lagos Govt Sends Powerful Delegation To Mohbad’s Family, Makes Promises (Video)

A delegation from the Lagos State government led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The delegation also included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Special Adviser on Tourism, and Mr Idris Aregbe.

Naija News reports the delegation visited Mohbad’s mother.

During the visit, the Deputy Governor once again assured the family that justice will be done on this matter and that the Department of State Services (DSS) will join the police for a thorough investigation.

The Deputy Governor also announced the government will assist the family and that Mohbad’s child will be well taken care of.

Gov Sanwo-Olu Asks DSS To Probe Mohbad’s Death

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad).

In a statement on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, said the Government commiserates with his family and fans.

“We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May The Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans,” he said.

Omotosho disclosed that following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young star’s death.

He pointed out that a 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.