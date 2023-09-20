Mohbad’s Father Attempted To Bury Him At Midnight Of Same Day He Died – Ikorodu Landlord

The Baale of Ikorodu, who is also the Chairman of the Landlords Association in Lagos, has revealed how Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad attempted to bury him at midnight.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Wednesday.

Questions have been raised by Nigerians as to why his family decided to bury him a few hours after his death, despite being a Christian.

Nigerians have questioned the cause of his death, with many pointing to his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry as being responsible.

The chief in a circulating video said Mohbad’s father first called to tell him that they would bring the body for burial by midnight, but he refused.

He noted that he told Mohbad’s father that the late songwriter could not be laid to rest at midnight on the same day of his demise.

The Baale, who spoke in Yoruba language, responded to questions thrown at him by a lady in the background.

He said, “They wanted to bring him at midnight. His father called and informed me that they were coming with his remains for burial, I told him that the late singer couldn’t be buried in the midnight of that same day he died.”