Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo, Other Nollywood Stars Storms Police Headquarter In Lagos (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and some of her colleagues have stormed the Lagos Police Command headquarters to demand justice for the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad.

Recall that the late singer had died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday and was immediately buried in Ikorodu.

His death sparked public outrage after several videos of him being harassed by his former record label, Marlian Music, surfaced on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress shared the video of herself and actress Foluke Daramola, skitmaker KieKie amongst others talking to the commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa about the on-going investigation of the 27-year-old singer’s death.

She was also overheard making demands from the police about other young artists who were bullied by embattled show promoter, Sam Larry, an ally of Naira Marley.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, the singer’s management announced plans to hold a candlelight procession and tribute concert.

A post on the singer’s official Instagram page said the candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”