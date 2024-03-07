Food Looting: Police, NEMA Tighten Security At Warehouses, Malls

The Lagos State Police Command, in a move to curb unrest, has strengthened security measures around shopping malls and government warehouses storing food items across the metropolis.

This initiative aims to prevent attacks by miscreants possibly exploiting the prevailing economic hardship and hunger in the country.

Similarly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the Southwest has also ramped up security protocols around its warehouses to protect against looting and vandalism.

The decision follows recent incidents, including a notable breach where a warehouse belonging to the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory was invaded, and food items were looted.

Such episodes have heightened concerns over the security of food storage facilities and retail outlets amidst escalating tensions driven by economic challenges.

In response to these concerns, Adegoke Fayoade, the Lagos State police commissioner, convened a security meeting with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Heads of Tactical Teams, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to discuss the implementation of robust security measures.

Following the meeting, plain-clothes officers have been deployed across the state to monitor shopping centers and key government installations closely.

Moreover, Fayoade has placed all area commanders and DPOs on red alert to swiftly address any signs of unrest or lawlessness within their jurisdictions.

The state’s anti-crime squad, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has received orders to vigilantly oversee government warehouses and commercial outlets selling food and beverages, ensuring their protection against potential threats.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed these developments in an telephone conversation with Punch.

He emphasized the police command’s commitment to safeguarding the public and its readiness to counter any acts of violence preemptively.

Although no specific threats have been identified, these measures are seen as necessary precautions given the current socio-economic climate.

NEMA’s South West Territorial Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, echoed this sentiment, indicating that similar security enhancements have been directed at all government installations in the region.

He said, “All critical stakeholders are on standby for any attempt by anyone. Even though there isn’t a single food item in the warehouses, we are taking precautionary security measures to protect both human and other assets of the federal government from any unforeseen circumstance.”