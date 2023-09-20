Kwankwaso Mocked Over Kano APC Tribunal Victory

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwakwaso, has been mocked online over the outcome of the Kano Election Petition Tribunal judgement, which was ruled in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18, election.

Naija News reported that Nasir Gawuna of the (APC) was declared the winner.

The three-member panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay on Wednesday upturned the declaration of Yusuf, who contested on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform.

At the time of this report, Kwankwaso is currently trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many netizens mocking him.

@MissPearls wrote: “So the Kano NNPP candidate was sacked because INEC didn’t stamp ballot papers not because APC actually won the election. Despite all Kwankwaso did for Tinubu in Kano, APC still took over the one state his political party won! Incredible!”

@KadunaResident wrote: “Kwankwaso couldn’t even win small Kano state. We should award him the clown of the hair. Local champion can’t even win locally!”

If you compare the local politician to Peter Obi again, I will place a curse on your generation. Aje!

@FS_Yusuf_ wrote: “Your party is in court while you are begging for a personal favour from the godfathers of your opponent. Kwankwaso is really a politician. Kwankwaso was a bullet than Peter Obi actually missed.”

@Waspapping_ wrote: “Despite all that Rabiu Kwankwaso did in making sure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as President of this country, he still sat and let the court take Kano state away from Kwankwaso’s NNPP. Fear politics and politicians my brothers”

@banney___ wrote: “Like i said before, The other northern states have a fierce hatred for Kano because they are well aware of how Ganduje’s regime ruined the state and anything that will help it rise. They also reused to cast their ballots for Kwankwaso in the 2023 election just because they’re hating Kano would grow and flourish. However, people who support this injustice are self-centered people and they’ve have no love for kano except their selfish gains and insha’Allah you’ll not succeed.”

@McPilot7 wrote: “Kano shops are closed down already only God knows what kwankwaso boys are cooking”

@JosephOnuorah wrote: “If they succeed in taking Kano state from NNPP, it means Kwankwaso was the most foolish Nigerian politician ever! HE Peter Obi would have made him a VP today with 4 months experience in office. Man was arrogant for nothing.”