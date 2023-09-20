Ganduje Visits Akeredolu In Ibadan, Expresses Confidence In His Leadership

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has visited Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that Akeredolu has been in his personal Ibadan residence since he returned to the country weeks ago from a medical vacation in Germany.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, by the Governor’s spokesman, Richard Olatunde, the APC chairman, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) visited Akeredolu on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Ganduje commended Akeredolu for providing good governance for the people of the state, adding that the governor was extremely important to the party and the country.

The APC chairman added that the party leaders came to visit the governor after his prolonged absence from the country and to pray for his health to be restored permanently.

He said: “We are here solely to see you after your prolonged absence from the country. You hold extreme importance to us in the APC and the country. We prayed intensively for your health.

“We can not forget the good governance you have been providing for Ondo state and Nigeria at large. When one of us faces health challenges, we feel it too. We have come with our Bishop to offer prayers for your health.”

The APC chairman informed the governor that the party’s NWC underwent a reformation during his absence, and it is now fully operational.

He added: “In your absence, the National Working Committee was reformed. The National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party both resigned. Prior to this, there were gaps due to resignations or deaths.

“The chairman’s departure left a significant void, and the NEC felt the need to fill the crucial positions. By the grace of God, I am the new Chairman of the party, and Bashiru is the new Secretary. The National Working Committee is now fully operational.”

In his welcome address, Governor Akeredolu expressed confidence in the capacity of Ganduje to move the ruling party towards growth and unity.

He noted that Ganduje’s extensive experience garnered as a two-term Kano state governor, had equipped him adequately to steer the party towards significant progress and development.

He said, “I thank God for the gift of life for all of us. I personally want to express my gratitude that I’m alive and well. We are back by the grace of God.

“I want to thank you all for coming. I know that the Lord has answered my prayers, but I need more. My Chairman, I know you are capable, and you can count on my support anytime. The party has survived, and it must continue to take full control of the country’s affairs.”

Ganduje was accompanied by the National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru; the National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke; the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter; the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hamma Kumo, among others.