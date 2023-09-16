“APC Will Win Imo Guber Poll” – Ganduje Speaks During Campaign Council Inauguration

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated the party’s Governorship Campaign Council Secretariat in Imo State.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State on Saturday commissioned the campaign secretariat beside Dan Anyiam Stadium, Wethedral Road in Owerri, the state capital.

Speaking at the commissioning, Ganduje applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma and the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 gubernatorial poll, for constructing the edifice.

The APC chairman promised, with other leaders of the party and supporters, to ensure the re-election of Governor Uzodimma.

Ganduje, who also inaugurated the members of the campaign council, said the APC had all it takes to win the November 11 governorship election.

He also promised that the national leadership of the party and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would give Uzodimma and the APC in the state all the needed support to emerge victorious at the polls.

With the inauguration of the campaign council, the APC said a rigorous campaign could commence across the 27 local government areas of the state.

In his reaction, Uzodimma thanked the national chairman and other party leaders for coming to commission the campaign Council secretariat for his re-election bid.

He said: “My great people of Imo State, just as I have always said, the movement is beyond sectional and party sentiments rather, it is a consolidation of the gains of my administration in the past years, having restored the State from its deplorable condition.

“I cannot walk through this alone; your mandate I hold for the first four years, and your mandate I seek for the next four years. Together, we have recovered our dear State, rehabilitated our institutions and reconstructed our infrastructures;

“It is now time for us to usher in the next level of Shared Prosperity where the reforms and policies we have instituted shall play a vital role in our economic growth and stability for the benefit of all”.

The Governor, who later treated the visiting leaders and members of the party to a state dinner at the Bouquet Hall, Government House, Owerri, added: “For those who want to take back Imo, tell them that already, Hope Uzodimma “has brought our Imo State back. Now it’s our time to secure the gains and move ahead.”