Ganduje, APC Govs, Ministers Storm Imo To Inaugurate Campaign Council

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, is scheduled to inaugurate the party’s national gubernatorial campaign council in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Saturday.

This is in preparation for the state’s governorship election slated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be held on November 11, 2023. Other states that would also be holding the election on the date include Bayelsa and Kogi.

According to the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhajj Sulaiman Muhammad Arugungu, Ganduje will inaugurate the council by 11 a.m. at Landmark Event Centre, Owerri, and a post-inauguration dinner for the National Chairman, members of the NWC and campaign council members will hold later the day.

Then the inauguration will be rounded up on Sunday with a Church service at the Government House Chapel Owerri.

Naija News reports that the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzordimma, is seeking his second term mandate in the state governorship election on the platform of the APC.

Arugungu, in a statement, said the 609-man council is to be led by the Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, while the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Minister of State, Labour, Uche Nnaji and Minister of Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, are to serve as Co-Chairmen of the council.

Other members of the council include all members of the party’s administrative organ – the National Working Committee (NWC), Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, former Imo and Abia state governors, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Also on the council are Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and deputy national treasurer, Hon. Omorede Osifo-Marshal, Hon. Julie Okangbe, former Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro, Senator Joy Mordi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, General Azubuike Ihejirika, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Hon. Paul Ikonne among others.