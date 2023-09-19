Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 19th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 19th September 2023.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Monday, September 18, met with his counterpart from South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa in New York.

The two leaders met ahead of the commencement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and held fruitful, cross-sectoral discussions.

This was made known to newsmen by the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale in a short statement on Monday.

According to him, “H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a very fruitful, cross-sectoral discussion with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first of many bilateral engagements with counterparts from multiple continents in New York City, ahead of the UN General Assembly.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal government to refrain from any attempt to harass or intimidate any member of the opposition parties.

In a statement released via his X handle on Monday, Atiku said any attempts to use the country’s security agencies to harass or illegally detain any Nigerian across the internet who speaks up only to seek a better country would be rejected.

The former Vice President said the recent revelations suggesting potential suppression of voices and trumped-up allegations against opposition figures are deeply troubling.

Atiku asserted that arresting or silencing members of the opposition based on contrived charges is not only an affront to the principles of democracy but also a grave injustice to the very people who rely on the system for representation and justice.

He stated that the APC government must avoid the temptation of conceding to the agenda of anti-democratic forces, adding that the essence of democracy is the ability to protect and respect contrarian viewpoints.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu on Monday was denied access to his office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News learnt that Shaibu arrived at the Government House on Monday but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

According to Shaibu, he has not received an official letter from the office of the governor on the relocation of his office.

He further stated that the proper channel to transmit a directive pertaining to the relocation to a new office is the Governor’s office.

Shaibu while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person said, “Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate.”

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to avert an imminent nationwide strike action ended in a deadlock.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, met with the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and other labour leaders in Abuja on Monday.

Naija News reports that the meeting was called by Lalong to stop the union’s planned nationwide strike owing to the removal of fuel subsidies and the hardship in the country.

During the meeting, Lalong promised to partner with organised labour to address the demands of the labour unions in a just and balanced way.

He appealed to the labour leaders to be realistic and frank in the discussions and also expressed optimism that the meeting would lead to a resolution that is of national interest.

In his response, Ajaero said his team was in the meeting with mixed feelings, to see whether “something will happen or not,” as many similar meetings in the past had failed to yield a positive response.

He also noted that the past strikes that the minister referred to were a result of the frustration Nigerian workers faced due to the effects of the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Ajaero also noted that not one of the agreements with the FG had been addressed despite a series of meetings that had been held.

He vehemently condemned the invasion of the office of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), with some of its leaders arrested and detained.

According to him, that action alone is enough for the NLC to proceed with their planned strike.

However, after two hours, the meeting ended without a concrete resolution to the union’s demands, and the meeting is expected to continue at a later date.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said he is unapologetic over his recent statement and actions towards traditional rulers in Oyo State last week.

Naija News reported that Obasanjo, in a viral video, had condemned the monarchs for failing to stand and greet the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

The former president described their behaviour as a sign of disrespect for the Governor and his office.

This prompted Obasanjo to order the traditional leaders to stand up and greet Governor Makinde.

Obasanjo’s actions and statements generated outrage among some Yoruba leaders and political elites, including the Oluwo of Iwo, urging him to apologise to the traditional rulers.

However, speaking in a statement through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said he stands firmly and uncompromising to the statement as the Constitution gave the Governors power over the royal fathers.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eighteen (18) aides in the office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement on Monday by the Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, the President approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to actualize the agenda of the Federal Government across the different sectors of the economy.

Naija News reports the team comprises 6 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants who will work in the office of the Vice President, supporting the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the petition filed by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawallen, against Dauda Lawal.

Naija News recalls that the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, on August 21, 2023, reserved judgement on the petition seeking to nullify the election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara State governor in the 2023 general election.

Lawal, who contested on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, was declared the governor of Zamfara State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 18, 2023.

However, his predecessor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged his victory in court.

In his petition, he asked the tribunal’s three-member panel, headed by Justice Cordelia Ogadi, to nullify Dauda’s election and declare him the winner of the election.

But the tribunal, in a judgment on Monday, held that the petition was devoid of merit. The court also awarded the sum of N500,000 as a fine against the petitioners.

The Ogun State government has imposed a curfew on Sagamu, the headquarters of Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

This development is coming after the recent clashes among rival cult groups that engaged themselves in a supremacy battle since Wednesday last week.

The restriction of human and vehicular movement is from 7pm to 6am.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran announced the development via a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He assured residents in the town that their lives and property would be secured.

The state government, therefore, urged residents of Sagamu to abide by the restriction order, pending the time the security of the area will improve.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to pass judgment on the petition challenging the incumbent Governor’s election victory.

Naija News understands that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, had filed a petition before the Tribunal, challenging the declaration of Kabir Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Consequently, the Tribunal on Monday announced the date for the judgment in a hearing notice sent to parties involved in the matter.

Naija News understands that the secretary of the NNPP legal team, Barrister Bashir T Wurzici, also confirmed the date to Daily Trust saying that the team was served with the notice Monday evening.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the elder brother of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed has been appointed as the special adviser on political matters to Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

Datti ran as the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

They, however, lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed is also the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Naija News understands that Baba-Ahmed announced the development in a post on Monday on his official X page.

He said now is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism and urged Nigerians to pray for him and the country.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.