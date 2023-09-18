Tinubu Meets President Cyril Ramaphosa Of South Africa In New York

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Monday, September 18, met with his counterpart from South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa in New York.

The two leaders met ahead of the commencement of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and held fruitful, cross-sectoral discussions.

This was made known to newsmen by the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale in a short statement on Monday.

According to him, “H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a very fruitful, cross-sectoral discussion with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first of many bilateral engagements with counterparts from multiple continents in New York City, ahead of the UN General Assembly.”

Atiku’s Camp Faults Appointments By Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the recent appointments of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Bwala was reacting to the recent appointments of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from the South West.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bwala said Tinubu has not been fair in his appointments so far, describing it as Nepotism Pro-max.

The PDP chieftain stated that if Tinubu’s government did well, he would be among the first people to laud him.