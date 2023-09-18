‘Nepotism Pro Max’ – Atiku’s Aide Faults Tinubu’s Appointments

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the recent appointments of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Bwala was reacting to the recent appointments of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from the South West.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bwala said Tinubu has not been fair in his appointments so far, describing it as Nepotism Pro-max.

The PDP chieftain stated that if Tinubu’s government did well, he would be among the first people to laud him.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu’s appointment is nepotistic and now has earned the status of nepotism pro max 15.

“I’m telling you that I don’t have anything against him. If President Tinubu scores a point, I will be the first, whether in PDP or in APC, to say President Tinubu has done it right.

“We earn the right to point out things that the President and his administration are doing which are not uniting Nigeria, which are not pushing us towards the path of progress.

“I earn the right to speak truth to power because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is somebody that I, Bwala Daniel, respect with the greatest respect.

“I supported him when I was in the APC in the primaries, and more than just that, I, along with the PDP, sent my congratulations to him after he was sworn in, which brought a lot of backlash to me.”