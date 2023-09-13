UAE Visa Ban: You Must Apologise To Nigerians Immediately For The Falsehood – Bwala To Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians for pushing a false narrative over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa ban.

Naija News recalls that the the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale had earlier reported that the UAE had lifted its visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

He said the decision was reached after Tinubu met with UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

Ngelale said that Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to “immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without any further delay”.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Ngelale explained that things would not go back to normal.

“Every agreement comes with mutual responsibility, there’s no free lunch. And what I mean by that is the notion that “flood gates open up and that we will go back to business as usual”. That is not what Nigerians should expect. I want to be very clear about this so that everybody understands,” he said.

Reacting via his X account, Bwala insisted that Tinubu ought to apologise to Nigerians for allowing his media aide to push a false narrative.

According to him, “Unless @officialABAT President Tinubu deliberately intends to mislead Nigeria and Nigerians, there is an urgent need for the President to apologize to Nigeria and Nigerians for the falsehood contained in a statement issued by his media aid. That statement was circulated to both local and international news media who themselves went ahead and published the falsehood. National disgrace”