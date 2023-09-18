Baba-Ahmed, Brother Of LP’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Appointed Special Adviser To Shettima

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the elder brother of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed has been appointed as the special adviser on political matters to Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

Datti ran as the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

They, however, lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed is also the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Naija News understands that Baba-Ahmed announced the development in a post on Monday on his official X page.

He said now is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism and urged Nigerians to pray for him and the country.

Baba-Ahmed said, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim.”

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around. I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

Baba-Ahmed served as chief of staff to Bukola Saraki, former senate president, from 2017–2019.